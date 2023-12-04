This December, The Comedy Department is bringing holiday cheer to the West End’s The Show Cellar in Vancouver and to the Evergreen Cultural Centre in Coquitlam with Holiday Comedy Rumble: Every Elf for Themselves.

This one-of-a-kind comedy competition promises to bring the ha-ha-ha’s to your ho-ho-ho’s as audiences get ready for candy-cane chaos and the funniest holiday season ever

The stage is set, the eggnog is flowing, and the comedic gloves are off as our world-class improv comedians battle it out to determine who will wear the coveted Santa suit next year. When the big guy finally decides to take a well-deserved season off to work on his tan in Palm Springs, the North Pole’s top elves will duke it out in a merry-making battle. Who will be crowned HEAD JOY-MAKER and take the coveted position of squeezing down the chimney and bringing unbridled glee to children all over the world?

Only the dutiful employees of the North Pole (That’s you, the audience!) will have final say on which elf slays the competition and gets to drive Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve. You decide!

“During the holidays, people want to get into the spirit and getting some big laughs is the extra present under the tree from The Comedy Department,” says Comedy Department co-owner, Denise Jones. “A fun, comedic twist on the more traditional offerings this time of year was what we wanted to bring to Lower Mainland audiences. Holiday Comedy Rumble has a ton of audience involvement and participation! And with a cast of some of the best improvisers in Canada, you won’t be finding a lump of coal in your stocking this year!”

Shows in Vancouver and Coquitlam

Vancouver audiences can experience Holiday Comedy Rumble: Every Elf for Themself between December 9th and 23rd with two shows every Saturday at 7:30pm and 9:30pm.

In addition to the uproarious competition, attendees can enjoy festive holiday drinks and a full dining menu during the show at The Show Cellar in gorgeous English Bay. It’s the perfect way to unwind with friends and family during the holiday season. The Show Cellar is located at 1755 Davie Street in Vancouver. For show information and tickets visit The Comedy Department website.

Coquitlam audiences can experience Holiday Comedy Rumble: Every Elf for Themself at the Evergreen Cultural Center from December 19th to 21st at 7:30pm with a matinee on December 21st at 3pm. For show information and tickets visit the Evergreen Cultural Centre website.

Choose your location, mark your calendars, bring your jingle bells, and prepare to laugh until your cheeks are as rosy as Rudolph’s nose. Holiday Comedy Rumble is sure to deliver some hilarious holiday punchlines and promises to be the comedy event of the season you won’t want to miss.

But the laughs don’t stop with the holidays! The Comedy Department presents Year End Update: Hindsight is Hilarious. They’re wrapping the year up with their funny take on the events and moments that shaped the year. From Barbenheimer to ChatGPT to everything Elon Musk bought in between, they’ll bring the laughs to the weird year we’ve all had.

“Laughter is a big connector.” said David Milchard, Co-Owner of The Comedy Department. “This show is an opportunity to reflect and have some fun together as we look back at the wild rollercoaster that was 2023.”

But that’s not all! Don’t bother waiting hours for an Uber or paying inflated cover charges. Why wait for December 31st to ring in the New Year?! You can countdown to a fake midnight and usher in 2024 early with some of the best comedy in Vancouver. Don’t miss out on this hilarious trip down memory lane with shows on December 29th and 30th at 7:30pm and 9:30pm.

Visit www.thecomedydepartment.com for full information.