Taylor Swift Dance Party
Welcome to the Taylor Swift Dance Party! Get ready to dance the night away to all of Taylor’s greatest hits!
What to expect
Get your best Taylor Swift inspired outfit on, grab your girlfriends (or boyfriends) and come to the White Rock Community Centre for 7pm to dance the night away to the best of Taylor Swift songs… including music from her newest album!
That Awesome DJ Guy will keep us moving and singing at the top of our lungs to all of Taylor Swift’s most popular songs!
Purchase drink tickets and enjoy Swiftie inspired alcoholic and non alcoholic beverages throughout the evening (Don’t forget to bring cash to tip your bartenders).
And the best part? You could WIN 2 TICKETS TO HER CONCERT in Vancouver! Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to show off your best dance moves and maybe it will be YOU who will win tickets to see Taylor Swift live in concert!
Note that this is a 19+ event. A valid government ID is required for entry.
Event Details
When: Friday, May 31st from 7pm-11pm.
Ensure you are there on time as there will be many opportunities to access more ballots to win the grand prize.
Where: White Rock Community Centre
Cost:
- $45 for Early Bird Tickets purchased before April 30th.
- $55 for General Admission
- Tickets are currently available online.