Tank to Table: a Belgard Beer Pairing Dinner

Join us Sunday, July 30th for a “Tank to Table” Beer Pairing Dinner, featuring four courses from our chef team at Belgard Kitchen each paired with a beer by our sibling brewery Van Urban Beer Co.

the menu:

AMUSE:
Kingfish:
lime koshu, tobiko, lemon balm
Paired with: Black Lime Sour

FIRST:
Carpaccio:
smoked beets, sorrel sherbet, potato chips
Paired with: Czech Pilsner

SECOND:
Spent Grain Gnocchi:
English pea, duck confit, garlic scape, cured egg yolk
Paired with: Belgian Witbier

THIRD:
Ling Cod Agnolotti:
yuzu fish broth, Thai basil
Paired with: NE IPA

DESSERT:
Ice Cream Sando:
orange blossom ice cream, allspice sugar cookie, bourbon caramel
Paired with: Vanilla Bourbon Porter

Tickets

$79 – includes food & beer pairings (taxes & gratuity excluded). Must be purchased in pairs, you can reserve your spot online here.

Please contact us with any questions, etc. [email protected]

Must be 19+ to attend.

Location

Belgard Kitchen

55 Dunlevy Ave
Vancouver, BC V6A 3A3 Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    July 30

  • Time

    6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

  • Tickets

    $79

More Info