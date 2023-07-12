Tank to Table: a Belgard Beer Pairing Dinner
Join us Sunday, July 30th for a “Tank to Table” Beer Pairing Dinner, featuring four courses from our chef team at Belgard Kitchen each paired with a beer by our sibling brewery Van Urban Beer Co.
the menu:
AMUSE:
Kingfish:
lime koshu, tobiko, lemon balm
Paired with: Black Lime Sour
FIRST:
Carpaccio:
smoked beets, sorrel sherbet, potato chips
Paired with: Czech Pilsner
SECOND:
Spent Grain Gnocchi:
English pea, duck confit, garlic scape, cured egg yolk
Paired with: Belgian Witbier
THIRD:
Ling Cod Agnolotti:
yuzu fish broth, Thai basil
Paired with: NE IPA
DESSERT:
Ice Cream Sando:
orange blossom ice cream, allspice sugar cookie, bourbon caramel
Paired with: Vanilla Bourbon Porter
Tickets
$79 – includes food & beer pairings (taxes & gratuity excluded). Must be purchased in pairs, you can reserve your spot online here.
Please contact us with any questions, etc. [email protected]
Must be 19+ to attend.