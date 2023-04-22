Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade 2023 (MAP)
The Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade, organized by Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, will take place on Saturday, April 22 after being cancelled for the past three years due to the pandemic.
This annual tradition is a religious celebration for Sikhs around the world, commemorating the birth or establishment of Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699.
The parade, featuring floats, live music and dancers, and community groups, will begin and end at the Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar Temple, and the procession of over 2,500 participants will travel through various streets before returning to the Temple.
With over 500,000 attendees expected, it is anticipated to draw one of the largest crowds ever.
“After having to cancel the parade and the other weekend celebrations for the past three years, we know that the community locally in BC as well as guests who travel from as far away as across the US, Europe and Australia will be thrilled to hear that the 2023 Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade is definitely back on,” said Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar President Gurdeep Singh Samra in a release.
Local businesses and families will sponsor hundreds of booths along the parade route, offering free food and treats to onlookers.
Surrey Vaisakhi Parade 2023 Map
“We are expecting significant crowds to gather to celebrate this important event in the Sikh calendar, and we look forward to welcoming people of all ages and ethnicities to celebrate along with us at this free, family-friendly event,” adds Samra.
Explore our events calendar for more upcoming events near you.