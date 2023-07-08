Sun & Soil Concert Series
Experience the tastes and sounds of the Fraser Valley with our Sun & Soil Concert Series, featuring a diverse mix of local artists and highlighting venues all across the Valley.
You’ll be able to celebrate with locally grown and prepared foods at a variety of countryside locations on a variety of dates throughout the summer!
The four Sun & Soil dates are:
LANGLEY:
- Date: Saturday, July 8th
Time: from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Location: Fraser Valley Cider Company
Performer: Antonio Larosa
- Date: Saturday, August 26th
Time: from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Location: Roots and Wings Distillery
Performer: Shawna Palmer
ABBOTSFORD
- Date: Saturday, July 22nd
Time: from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Location: Cannon Estate Winery
Performer: Ryan McAllister
- Date: Saturday, August 19th
Time: from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Location: Lakeland Flowers, site of the
Abbotsford Tulip Festival and Abbotsford
Summer Flower Festival
Performer: Tanner Olsen Band
Tickets are currently on sale for $130 per person, and can be purchased online here.