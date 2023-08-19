604 Now

Sun & Soil Concert Series

Experience the tastes and sounds of the Fraser Valley with our Sun & Soil Concert Series, featuring a diverse mix of local artists and highlighting venues all across the Valley.

You’ll be able to celebrate with locally grown and prepared foods at a variety of countryside locations on a variety of dates throughout the summer!

The four Sun & Soil dates are:

LANGLEY:

  • Date: Saturday, July 8th
    Time: from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
    Location: Fraser Valley Cider Company
    Performer: Antonio Larosa
  • Date: Saturday, August 26th
    Time: from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
    Location: Roots and Wings Distillery
    Performer: Shawna Palmer

ABBOTSFORD

  • Date: Saturday, July 22nd
    Time: from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
    Location: Cannon Estate Winery
    Performer: Ryan McAllister
  • Date: Saturday, August 19th
    Time: from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
    Location: Lakeland Flowers, site of the
    Abbotsford Tulip Festival and Abbotsford
    Summer Flower Festival
    Performer: Tanner Olsen Band

Tickets are currently on sale for $130 per person, and can be purchased online here.

Location

Lakeland Flowers

39171 No 4 Road
Abbotsford, BC V3G 2G2 Canada + Google Map
  • Date

    August 19

  • Time

    6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

  • Tickets

    $130

