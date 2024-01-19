Summer in January at Pacific Arts Market
Summer in January at Pacific Arts Market
Join us for a sizzling hot event, Summer in January, at the vibrant Pacific Arts Market! Get ready to soak up the sunny art and enjoy the ultimate summer vibes. Whether you’re an art enthusiast, a visitor or local, or simply looking for a fun day out, this event has something for everyone.
Put on your best Hawaiian shirt or beach wrap skirt, and come on down! Enjoy a fun and full cocktail bar service, including Sangria, and also Sweet Corn while perusing local art and craftwork, watch demos, and listen to beach vibe LIVE MUSIC too.
This is the perfect way to spend an afternoon in January!
When: January 26-27 from 1 pm – 6 pm
Where: Pacific Arts Market
Cost: Free