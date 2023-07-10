Christ Church Cathedral Choir: Summer Festival Evensong
Under the direction of Dr. Rupert Lang, the award-winning Christ Church Cathedral Choir presents a celebratory Evensong featuring the stunning music of Claudio Monteverdi to mark the mid-point of the Cathedral’s 2023 Summer Festival of Sacred Music on July 30 at 4pm.
You’ll enjoy the spectacular music of this 17th C Italian superstar composer as the Cathedral Choir, bolstered by strings and organ, performs Monteverdi’s glorious Beatus Vir and other works in a worship service setting.
Evensong is held in the chancel at the front of the Cathedral, where you’re invited to sit in the choir stalls or in the closest chairs to let the glorious sonorities wash over you. The service will include readings and prayers, plus two hymns we sing together.
All are welcome to enjoy Evensong, a distinctly Anglican service of choral music and a living tradition that costs nothing to experience live in the stunning beauty of Vancouver’s historic and air-conditioned Christ Church Cathedral. A free-will donation is welcome. Gift yourself an hour of glorious choral music and contemplation. Join us for Evensong!
Tickets are not required for the event. Entry is free but they welcome will offerings.