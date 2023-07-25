Ball Don’t Stop Summer Basketball Pro-Am Classic
Vancouver basketball fans are in for a treat, as NBA players will be in town for an exciting basketball game this summer. This August, Simon Fraser University (SFU) will be hosting Canada’s biggest summer basketball exhibition game – the Ball Don’t Stop Pro-Am Classic. Alongside NBA pros, expect top talent from overseas, the NBA G-League, CEBL standouts, and talented Canadian university players.
Ball Don’t Stop Pro-Am Classic 2023
The Ball Don’t Stop Pro Am is scheduled to take place on August 20th from 4-9pm at SFU’s Burnaby campus.
The lineup will include NBA pro’s like Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics), Malachi Flynn (Toronto Raptors), De’Anthony Melton (Philadelphia 76ers), and Terence Davis (Sacramento Kings). The game’s most notable player will be Isaiah Thomas, a two-time NBA All-Star and 11-year veteran.
Event organizer Ekam Nagra has also hinted there may be more NBA pros added to the roster as a surprise.
Past events showcased remarkable performances, such as Scottie Barnes and Malachi Flynn combining for an astounding 88 points in a sold-out Toronto gym. Flynn’s MVP-worthy 54-point performance left fans hungry for more electrifying moments.
Players Davis, Melton, and Pritchard will also host a basketball camp for Vancouver’s youth at SFU, inspiring and nurturing talent through interactions with pros.
General admission tickets are available online for $40. Seating is limited, so secure your spot quickly as courtside seats are already sold out.