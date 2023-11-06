Every holiday season has cherished traditions that bring joy to our hearts. And one of Vancouver’s favourite tradition is taking in the breathtaking light display at Stanley Park’s Bright Nights event.

This FREE family-friendly event returns for another year of beautiful twinkling light displays, live entertainment, and delicious food.

Stanley Park Bright Nights

Stanley Park Bright Nights’ twinkling light displays enter their 26th year of holiday cheer.

Many familiar and beloved sights will be returning. Including the dazzling illuminations, iconic fire truck, giant red reindeer, and tunnel of lights will once again warm visitor’s hearts.

The lights are not the only things spreading Christmas cheer. Onsite fire fighters will extend cheerful seasons greetings, Santa’s Workshop will be open for holiday photo opportunities, and food trucks will offer festive treats.

The Bright Nights attraction is made possible by the dedication of BC firefighters, who volunteer their time to decorate the park. As such, proceeds from the event go towards the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.



Guests can donate to the Burn Fund, either through admission or partaking in the Bright Nights 50/50 draw. Last years jackpot total was a whopping $434,625!

It is not confirmed yet if the Bright Nights Train or the craft hut will be available for the event, though there is hope that both will.

Event Details

When: The 2023 installment of Bright Nights begins on November 30 and runs until January 1, at 690 Pipeline Road, Stanley Park in Vancouver.

Hours are not confirmed yet, but previous events were open from 4pm to 10pm.

Where: Stanley Park Vancouver

Cost: Admission is by donation, with all proceeds benefitting the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.

Tickets for the 50/50 Draw are on sale from November 16 – December 31 and are:

1 for $15

3 for $40

6 for $60

25 for $250

The winner is drawn on January 5.

