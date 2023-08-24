604 Now

Spring Awakening

Spring Awakening is a Tony Award-winning musical that tells the story of young adults in Germany in 1891 as they navigate their way through adolescence and discover their sexuality.

The musical explores themes of morality, sexuality, and rock and roll through a pop rock score that showcases talented vocalists with strong acting abilities.

Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable.

The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll.

The musical will take place at The Shop Theatre in Vancouver from May 25 – June, 6, 2023.

Tickets range from $29 – $59 and can be purchased here.

 

Location

The Shop Theatre

8877 Selkirk Street
Vancouver, BC V6P 4J6 Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    August 24

  • Time

    8:00 pm - 8:00 pm

  • Tickets

    $29 – $59

More Info