Spring Awakening
Spring Awakening is a Tony Award-winning musical that tells the story of young adults in Germany in 1891 as they navigate their way through adolescence and discover their sexuality.
The musical explores themes of morality, sexuality, and rock and roll through a pop rock score that showcases talented vocalists with strong acting abilities.
Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable.
The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll that is exhilarating audiences across the nation like no other musical in years.
The musical will take place at The Shop Theatre in Vancouver from May 25 – June, 6, 2023.
Tickets range from $29 – $59 and can be purchased here.