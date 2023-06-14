Spotlight Showdown – Why Not? Wednesdays at The Show Cellar
Come and support your community and help new entertainers further their passion for performance art.
It’s a Fight Club arena mixed with genius creativity. It’s most certainly the best Wednesday Night you’ve had in a while. Why Not? Wednesdays.
- Sassa Frass
- Ambr Paints
- Virginia Slim
- Scarlette Ibis
- Ann Thraxx
- Qween Cici
- Lesbean
The event will be taking place on July 12 from 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Tickets are currently on sale online for $20 and includes 2 appies and they have the lowest prices in town for beverages.