Spooktacular Halloween Market

Spooktacular Halloween Market is back for its 6th year in Cloverdale!

This is a family friendly event and the largest Halloween Market of the year with over 90 vendors and 2 buildings.

We have lots of kids activities such as face painting, balloon twister, a Halloween Bounce House, costumed characters for photos and food trucks. Meet Mario and Luigi between 10:30 and 12:30 plus many more stopping by throughout the day.

Costumes are always encouraged. Admission is by donation. 100% of the admission and raffle proceeds are donated to Surrey Hospitals Foundation.

The event will take place on October 21st from 10am – 4 pm at Shannon Hall and Alice McKay Buildings in Cloverdale Fairgrounds. Free Parking available is available on site.

Location

Cloverdale Fairgrounds

17607-17905 62 Ave
Surrey, BC V3S 1V3 Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    October 21

  • Time

    10:00 am - 4:00 pm

  • Tickets

    By Donation