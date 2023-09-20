Spooktacular Halloween Market
Spooktacular Halloween Market is back for its 6th year in Cloverdale!
This is a family friendly event and the largest Halloween Market of the year with over 90 vendors and 2 buildings.
We have lots of kids activities such as face painting, balloon twister, a Halloween Bounce House, costumed characters for photos and food trucks. Meet Mario and Luigi between 10:30 and 12:30 plus many more stopping by throughout the day.
Costumes are always encouraged. Admission is by donation. 100% of the admission and raffle proceeds are donated to Surrey Hospitals Foundation.
The event will take place on October 21st from 10am – 4 pm at Shannon Hall and Alice McKay Buildings in Cloverdale Fairgrounds. Free Parking available is available on site.