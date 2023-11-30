The season of joy is right around the corner, and North Vancouver is looking to start the holiday cheer early with this year’s Spirit of the Season Festival.

The beloved annual event returns with FREE live music, ice skating, live entertainment and dazzling lights to warm our hearts.

RELATED: 15 Places With Dazzling Christmas Light Displays In Metro Vancouver

Spirit of the Season Festival 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shipyards District BIA (@shipyardsdistrict)

The holiday magic all starts on Saturday Dec 2, as The Shipyards host a plethora of family friendly activities including live music, ice skating and entertainment.

Santa and Mrs Claus open the festivities with their arrival atop a fire truck at 4 pm. They are accompanied by ceremonies by the Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, and a performance by the Eagle Song Dancers. Next is the the exciting moment the huge 30-foot Christmas tree is lit at the bottom of Lonsdale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of North Vancouver (@cityofnorthvancouver)

Other enticing entertainment at the festival are live shows by the Ridgeway School Band, the Carson Graham Vocal Jazz Choir, and The ShowStoppers (a GLEE troupe).

And don’t forget the dance shows from Method of Modern Movement, Perform Art Studios, North Shore Academy of Dancing, and Ballet Bloch.

That’s not all, as there are many more fun activities, including:

Burrard Yacht Club Festival of Lights Boat Parade (6:15pm)

Holiday artisan market at The Pipe Shop (12pm-6pm)

Free hot chocolate and a selection of food trucks

Winter Elves Skate

Photo Op with Disney’s Anna and Elsa rinkside (4:30pm-5:30pm)

Ornament Decorating with Zen Maker Lab

Skating at the Skate Plaza

Event Details

The Spirit of the Season Festival takes place on Saturday Dec 2 from 4 pm to 8pm, at The Shipyards (125 Victory Ship Way) in North Vancouver.

For a full entertainment schedule, check the event website.

Admission to the festival is free.

For more local attractions, check out our new events calendar.