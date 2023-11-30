604 Now
,

A Free Holiday Festival Full of Ice Skating and Live Music Returns to North Vancouver

Spirit of the Season Festival 2023

The season of joy is right around the corner, and North Vancouver is looking to start the holiday cheer early with this year’s Spirit of the Season Festival.

The beloved annual event returns with FREE live music, ice skating, live entertainment and dazzling lights to warm our hearts.

RELATED: 15 Places With Dazzling Christmas Light Displays In Metro Vancouver

Spirit of the Season Festival 2023

The holiday magic all starts on Saturday Dec 2, as The Shipyards host a plethora of family friendly activities including live music, ice skating and entertainment.

Santa and Mrs Claus open the festivities with their arrival atop a fire truck at 4 pm. They are accompanied by ceremonies by the Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, and a performance by the Eagle Song Dancers. Next is the the exciting moment the huge 30-foot Christmas tree is lit at the bottom of Lonsdale.

Other enticing entertainment at the festival are live shows by the Ridgeway School Band, the Carson Graham Vocal Jazz Choir, and The ShowStoppers (a GLEE troupe).

And don’t forget the dance shows from Method of Modern Movement, Perform Art Studios, North Shore Academy of Dancing, and Ballet Bloch.

That’s not all, as there are many more fun activities, including:

  • Burrard Yacht Club Festival of Lights Boat Parade (6:15pm)
  • Holiday artisan market at The Pipe Shop (12pm-6pm)
  • Free hot chocolate and a selection of food trucks
  • Winter Elves Skate
  • Photo Op with Disney’s Anna and Elsa rinkside (4:30pm-5:30pm)
  • Ornament Decorating with Zen Maker Lab
  • Skating at the Skate Plaza

Event Details

The Spirit of the Season Festival takes place on Saturday Dec 2 from 4 pm to 8pm, at The Shipyards (125 Victory Ship Way) in North Vancouver.

For a full entertainment schedule, check the event website.

Admission to the festival is free.

For more local attractions, check out our new events calendar.

You Might Also Like

christmas markets metro Vancouver

27 Christmas Markets to Explore This Holiday Season in Metro Vancouver
fall date ideas vancouver

Cozy Date Ideas For Fall In Metro Vancouver
Back To Calendar

Location

The Shipyards

125 Victory Ship Way
North Vancouver, BC V7L 0B3 + Google Map
Phone
778-588-5412
View Venue Website

  • Date

    December 2

  • Time

    4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

  • Tickets

    Free Admission

More Info