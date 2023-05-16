So Much More by The Kettle Choir
The Kettle Choir returns after a four-year hiatus with an original production titled So Much More.
The choir began in 2015 as a collaboration between the Kettle Society and Vancouver Opera. The choir builds on research showing that arts programs help individuals who are living with mental health challenges regain visibility and rediscover their voices.
Through music and original writings by Kettle Choir members, So Much More explores metamorphosis, change and resilience, reflecting choir members’ own experiences with being unhoused, being in recovery, and living with mental health challenges.
The show will be taking place May 26th from 4-6 pm at the Martha Lou Henley Rehearsal Hall. Tickets are free, but donations to the choir are appreciated. You can get them online here.