Sing-A-Long with Kerry O’Donovan and Phyllis Hull
After critical response from their premiere event; Candles and Cabaret, Kerry O’Donovan and resident drag queen to 16 West – Phyllis Hull, are back!
Sing-A-Long is exactly what you think it is. We play and sing, and you sing along. It’s a really fun time, so don’t hesitate.
We are very happy to be providing this night of entertainment free of charge but tickets are very limited & we do request that you reserve your spot so that we can accommodate correct numbers.
Arrive early and take a look at the delicious food on offer.