604 Now

Sing-A-Long with Kerry O’Donovan and Phyllis Hull

Sing-A-Long with Kerry O’Donovan and Phyllis Hull

After critical response from their premiere event; Candles and Cabaret, Kerry O’Donovan and resident drag queen to 16 West – Phyllis Hull, are back!

Sing-A-Long is exactly what you think it is. We play and sing, and you sing along. It’s a really fun time, so don’t hesitate.

We are very happy to be providing this night of entertainment free of charge but tickets are very limited & we do request that you reserve your spot so that we can accommodate correct numbers.

Arrive early and take a look at the delicious food on offer.

Back To Calendar

Location

Central Lonsdale

140 16th St W
North Vancouver, BC V7M 1T4 Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    May 23

  • Time

    7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

  • Tickets

    Free

More Info