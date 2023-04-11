She Summits’ Unleash Your Joy Workshop & Nature Walk

Join She Summits for an energizing and inspiring morning of connection, nature, and tapping into what brings you joy.

This event is open to any woman. It is designed to be a morning of self-care and space to give back to you after supporting people in your daily work.

How can we use joy as an antidote to burnout and nature to improve our wellbeing so we can thrive?

She Summits

The morning begins with an interactive 45 minutes workshop on Unleashing Your Joy with She Summits Co-Founders Danielle Leroux (Certified Life and Leadership Coach) and Laura van der Veer (Certified Forest Therapy Guide and Mindset Coach).

We’ll start with a grounding forest meditation and intention setting. Feel the benefits of spending time in nature without leaving your seat.

Then, you will learn:

The proven physical and mental health benefits of adding more joy to your life

How to tap into what uniquely brings you joy

How to remove what’s blocking you from unleashing your joy

The role nature can play in our mental and physical wellbeing

Realistic ways to implement a joy practice into your daily life so you can reap the benefits and reduce stress and overwhelm

Throughout the workshop, you’ll work through reflection activities. You’ll leave with your own joy list and an action plan to implement small and big moments of joy throughout your day, week, or month.

Then, we’ll go on a short nature walk to the nearby Stanley Park trails. Along the way, Laura, a Forest Therapy Guide, will lead you through nature sensory exercises to ground your body and calm your mind.

Goodie Bags and Giveaways!

We’ll close with time to connect with the community and you’ll go home with some goodies: Root & Seed Conversation Cards ($40 value), Formula Fig scratch cards (up to $100 value), and $50 voucher to use towards She Summits annual all-access pass.

You’ll also have the chance to win an incredible $350 value prize pack from Kunye and The Well: a ten mat class pack, Kunye x Homecoming candle, tune-up balls, and pilates socks.