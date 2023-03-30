SWEET, or Science World’s Extravagant Evening for Teens, is coming back this April, and the best part is it’s FREE for teens to attend.

This year’s event will focus on the future of food and how we can create a thriving, sustainable food ecosystem. The event is perfect for teens to connect with peers who share similar interests and passions, engage in fun activities, and learn about the exciting world of STEAM.

Food is a universal pleasure, but have you ever considered the intricacies of our relationship with it? Where does it come from, and why do we eat what we eat?

These are just some of the thought-provoking questions that teens can delve into at Science World’s SWEET event, taking place on Friday April 14th from 6pm – 9pm.

What to expect

Attendees will also have the chance to visit and engage with various organizations. This includes SFU Faculty of Science, which will showcase “chemistry in the kitchen,” HoneyBee Centre, which will present a “honey tasting station”. As well as UBC Faculty of Land and Food Systems, which will discuss the “diversity of diets within diverse cultures and the science behind plant protein pairings,” among others.

The highlight of the event is an interactive panel discussion entitled The Future of Food in a Thriving, Sustainable Future. Industry experts from culinary, agriculture, and sustainable eating backgrounds will share their insights and demonstrate how teens can make a positive difference.>



Schedule

6:00pm – Doors open

6:30pm – Welcome Show at Centre Stage

6:45pm – Explore food science stations and galleries

7:30pm – Feature Presentation: The Future of Food

8:00pm – Explore food science stations and galleries

8:45pm – Conclusion show with prizes at Centre Stage

9:00pm – Event Ends

Featured Food-Science Exploration Stations:

SFU Faculty of Science (Chemistry in the Kitchen)

HoneyBee Centre (honey tasting station near our Search Gallery live bee hive)

UBC Faculty of Land and Food Systems (diversity of diets within diverse cultures & the science behind plant protein pairings)

Flavourful Science (Flavourful Indicators)

BC Ministry of Agriculture (Let’s Talk Local)

Science World’s Future Science Leaders (‘superfood’ titration)

Science World’s Science Park Gallery Curator (food scraps in your garden, in our Science Park!)

Science World’s Teen Advisory Group! (Smelling and Tasting, vegan food tasting, cookie chemistry and more!)

EcoCooks

Metro Vancouver’s Youth4Action Team

Through these activities, teens will gain a deeper understanding of the importance of BC’s food ecosystem and how they can make a positive impact on the future of food. So if you’re a teen who loves food and wants to learn more about it, mark your calendars for April 14th and head to Science World for an unforgettable evening of learning and fun!

