26th Annual Scandinavian Midsummer Festival in Burnaby

This 26th annual event is happening again at the Scandinavian Community Centre grounds in Burnaby – come join a few thousand others to celebrate Midsummer with Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.

Over the two days, there will be live music and performances, cultural displays and exhibits, along with artisans, events for all ages and the best of Scandinavian foods. Saturday evening live music and food as well.

Tickets are available for $10 – $15 online. Anyone under 16 is free.

Location

Scandinavian Community Centre

6540 Thomas St
Burnaby, BC V5B 4P9 Canada + Google Map

  • Start Date

    June 24

  • End Date

    June 25

  • Tickets

    $10 – $16

