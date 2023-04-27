26th Annual Scandinavian Midsummer Festival in Burnaby
This 26th annual event is happening again at the Scandinavian Community Centre grounds in Burnaby – come join a few thousand others to celebrate Midsummer with Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.
Over the two days, there will be live music and performances, cultural displays and exhibits, along with artisans, events for all ages and the best of Scandinavian foods. Saturday evening live music and food as well.
Tickets are available for $10 – $15 online. Anyone under 16 is free.
For more local events, check out our new Events Calendar.