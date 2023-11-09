Have you always wanted to visit Santa in the North Pole as a child? Well you can now fulfill that dream at Santa’s Village, a brand new hidden pop-up event coming to Vancouver for the first time this holiday season.

Bring your family along for a joyous night of festive drinks, toy making, cookie decorating and more at this delightful event.

Santa’s Village

This Christmas, the holiday magic is in full swing at this interactive pop-up Christmas adventure you’ve been waiting for.

The fun begins upon entry, with presents from the cheeky elves. They’ll hand you a goody bag, a Christmas cookie, and an alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage (depending on your preference). You’ll also get a nifty Elf passport for collecting stamps as you explore the village.

Let the holiday spirit flow freely as there are tons of festive activities in store. Start by embracing your creative side by decorating Baubles or writing a letter to Santa.

Then you can enjoy a game of Reindeer Antler Toss, Candy Cane Limbo, Giant Jenja, or Cornhole games. If that wasn’t enough, there’s also fun trivia to be answered, and carols to sing along to.

Additional Activities

Where as the entry fee includes a 90minute session to explore and interact within the space as well as a beverage on arrival and a Christmas biscuit. There are additional experiences available for purchase, to make the event even more special.

Guests can partake in craft making at the Toy Factory, and decorating biscuits in the Christmas Kitchen.

You can also celebrate winter sport with a few rounds of Curling or the Potion Putt mini golf course. Last but not least, get a photo with Santa himself!

Event Details

When: Santa’s Village opens on December 1 and closes December 31

Where: Hidden location

Cost: General admission includes a 90-minute session at the venue, a beverage (alcoholic or non-alcoholic), and a Christmas biscuit.

Adults: $18

Children: $12

Children under 3: Free

All-Inclusive Pass: $58 (valued at $80) Includes: Biscuit Decorating (one biscuit), Toy Making (two crafts), Curling Lane & 8 holes of mini golf at Potion Putt + the Santa Photo Package.



Additional Activity Cost:

Mini Package: Biscuit Decorating (one biscuit) + Toy Making (two crafts) – $30

Toy Making (one craft) – $15

Biscuit Decorating (one biscuit) – $10

Curling Lane + 8 holes of mini golf at Potion Putt – $10

Santa Photo Package (1 photo with Santa, print out + digital copy) – $25 per group

Tickets are not yet on sale, however, you can sign up for their waitlist online here.

