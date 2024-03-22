The Richmond Night Market just announced their return this year!

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing. In fact, The Amazing Race Canada’s Season 8 finale showcased it last year, introducing viewers across the country to the unique spectacle.

Richmond Night Market 2024

The night market will start on April 26. Per usual, they will be running Friday through Sunday, with hours varying between 6:00 pm – midnight. Like previous years, it will still be located next to River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond.

Every year, the organizers have an unique set-up to ensure that visitors get a new and exciting experience. This year’s theme is yet to be announced.

Previous years has included stage performances, a secret passage, oversized prop chairs, a custom 60-foot bouncy castle, dazzling neon lights, and more.

Night Market hours

Friday: 7pm to 12am

Saturday: 6pm to 12am

Sunday: 6:30pm to 11pm (line up start at 6pm)

Food Selection

Aside from the decorations, the night market is known to be a chance to feast on an amazing variety of street food. There will be over 110 food vendors offering an unparalleled variety of dishes in a single location.

Annual favorites like Rotato return each year, alongside other unique dishes like hot pot, flying cup noodles, mochi waffles, and a number of new items as well. Each food booth will also light up with a unique display, contributing to the whimsical nighttime experience.

The market also offers something for all ages. Kids under age seven and seniors over age 60 get in for free, making it a perfect family outing.

Along with food, shopping and game stalls, the night market features a variety of entertainment, including live music, games, and performances.

Ticket Prices

Details are TBA

Previous years, general admission cost is $8, but for those looking to beat the crowds and save money, the Zoom Pass is an excellent option. The pass costs $35 for 5 people or 5 entries, and it can be transferable. Pass holders use a shorter express line-up, saving you time and money.