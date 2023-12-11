Refuge Canada
What is Canada’s place in the global refugee crisis?
This vivid, haunting and myth-busting exhibition at the Museum of Vancouver shows Canada’s mixed record in welcoming refugees, mixing stories of optimism and success and accounts of shattered lives and fear.
Through images, soundscapes, first person accounts and artifacts, this powerful exhibition begins “no one wants to be a refugee, anyone could become a refugee.” Moving through major waves of arrival from Second World War era up to present day, Refuge Canada does not shy away from opportunities to portray the darker chapters of history. Hopeful stories of optimism and success are balanced by moving accounts of shattered lives, fear, and examples of Canada’s mixed record in welcoming refugees.
Refuge Canada is a travelling exhibition created by the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21.
The exhibit will run from October 12, 2023 – February 2, 2024 at the Museum of Vancouver. You can learn more about it here.