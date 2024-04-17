Raagaverse: Jaya Album Release Concert
Indo Jazz fusion band, Raagaverse, led by singer-composer Shruti Ramani with Jodi Proznick on bass, Noah Franche-Nolan on piano and Nicholas Bracewell on drums, will release its debut album, Jaya in concert at the Fox Cabaret on Thursday, May 9, 2024.
Raagaverse celebrates the journey of Shruti Ramani, a young, queer, Indian immigrant in Canada. It highlights her cultural background, her forays into and admiration of multiple musical genres, and her ever-growing relationship with music and the music community.
Raagaverse’s music embraces the vibrant tapestries of the Agra Gharana, a tradition in ancient North Indian Classical (Hindustani) music, and Black-American Jazz traditions. Through dedicated training and practice, Shruti was accepted into the Agra Gharana’s musical lineage by her guru Dr. Ritu Johri, an esteemed and knowledgeable keeper of the musical tradition. Shruti gratefully acknowledges the huge influence of Black-American music on her work after immigrating to Canada to study Jazz.
Event Details
When: Thursday, May 9th from 7:30-10:00 pm
Where: Fox Cabaret
Cost: $20 in advance/ $25 at the door. You can get them online here.