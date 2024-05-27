Get ready for an unforgettable day of music, dancing, and community fun. Public Disco have announced the Granville Island Block Party, taking place on Saturday, June 8. This free event will run from 2pm to 10pm, at Lot 55 behind Granville Island Brewing.

This space will be transformed into a lively event venue, setting the stage for the kickoff of Public Disco’s 2024 Summer Series. Presented by 2 Hoots Hard Iced Tea, this all-ages event is free to attend and promises an exciting lineup of local DJs, dancers, food trucks, a kid’s zone, and market vendors.

Groove to the Beats of Local Talent

Curated by the talented Cazimi Houdini, the Granville Island Block Party will feature an impressive roster of local DJs and dancers. Attendees can expect to dance to a mix of feel good hip hop, funk, house, disco, reggaeton, baile funk, and creative remixes.

The DJ lineup includes J Squeezy, the founder of Bside Radio. Also featured are Maxey, La Zonida, Chi & Ro Lee, Table Tutors, and Delacru. Street dance performances by Jamn Camrn, Maria Belen, and Amy Zhang will add to the vibrant atmosphere, showcasing the rich talent within Vancouver’s music and dance communities.

Fun for All Ages at Public Disco

The Granville Island Block Party is going to be a fun-filled day for the whole family. With a fully licensed area, guests can enjoy a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks from pop-up bars. Foodies will delight in the offerings from Meet 2 Eat and Indish food truck. Local market vendors will also provide a range of unique products to explore.

Kids can join in the fun too, with activities organized by VIVA Entertainment and face painting by Pattern Nation. The event also features accessible amenities, including wheelchair-accessible washrooms, quiet areas, and picnic tables for seating, ensuring everyone can enjoy the festivities.

Kickoff to a Summer of Community Events

Nickolas Collinet, Executive Director of Public Disco Society, expresses excitement about the event, stating, “We are thrilled to launch our 2024 Summer Series with the Granville Island Block Party. It’s an opportunity for people to come together and connect through music in public spaces.” This event marks the beginning of a summer packed with fantastic outdoor activities for both locals and tourists.

Don’t miss out on this vibrant start to the summer. The Granville Island Block Party not only celebrates music and dance but also community spirit and local culture. Stay tuned to 604 Now for more information on these parties that Public Disco will be throwing all summer long!

For more information and to learn more about the Public Disco Summer Series visit their website.

For more upcoming Things to Do, check out our Events Calendar