Pavlo in Concert: The Santorini Tour
Join us for an unforgettable evening as we welcome the renowned guitarist Pavlo to North Vancouver!
Get ready to be swept away by the mesmerizing melodies of his signature “feel-good” Mediterranean music as Pavlo takes the stage for an unforgettable concert experience.
If Spanish/Greek/Rumba/Flamenco music is your thing, don’t miss this opportunity to experience the magic of Pavlo’s live performance.
Grab your tickets now, and get ready for a night filled with passion, rhythm, and pure musical bliss! OPA!
The event will take place on Saturday, September 30th from 7:30-9:30pm.
Tickets are $50, and you can visit their website for more information: https://www.pavlo.com