604 Now

Orchestral Yoga Series by Gryphon

Gryphon

Have you ever experienced a yoga class while being serenaded with live classical music?

Gryphon Development is launching a free-to-the-public Orchestral Yoga Series on October 21st and 22nd in partnership with Jaybird Studio and the Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra.

The series aims to solidify Gryphon’s commitment to the arts in Vancouver while celebrating their newest commercial, retail and residential development in Oakridge District, Marco Polo.

The classes will be offered at the Gryphon Presentation Centre in Vancouver on October 21 and 22, starting at 9am. You can registers online here.

Location

Gryphon Presentation Center

2762 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC V6M 3J3 + Google Map

  • Date

    October 22

  • Time

    9:00 am - 10:30 am

  • Tickets

    FREE

