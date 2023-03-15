The O-Hanami Festival at the Nikkei Centre in Burnaby is an annual celebration of Japanese culture that takes place every spring.

The festival is centered around the traditional Japanese custom of Hanami, which means “flower viewing”. This festival celebrates Japanese culture with performances, catered lunches, kimono rentals and more.

O-Hanami Cherry Blossom Festival Burnaby 2023

The O-Hanami Festival offers a wide range of activities and attractions for visitors of all ages.

This year’s event will be taking place on Saturday, April 1st, from 11am-5pm (doors open at 10:30am). Admission fee is $5, but it is free for seniors 65+, and for children under 17 years old.

Visitors can expect live music and dance performances featuring both traditional and contemporary Japanese styles throughout the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikkei National Museum (@nikkeimuseum)

Event Line up

Catered Sakura Bento

You can pre-order a specially crafted bento lunch box for this occasion. The sakura-bento is a lunch box that is specially themed for the spring season. It costs $28 including tax, and includes a delicious selection of:

Gomoku Chirasizushi (mixed rice)

Karaage chicken

Tamago yaki (egg omelet)

Deep fried prawn

Salmon Tsukune (like a meatball but made with salmon)

Kobumaki (stewed kelp)

Nishime: Bamboo shoot, carrot, shiitake, konnyaku, koya-dofu (stewed vegetables)

Tsukemono (pickles)

Sakura-mochi (seasonal dessert made for cherry blossom viewing)

You can orders by phone or in-person only, and quantities are limited so we recommend ordering early. Orders close March 28.

Dress up in a Kimono

Attendees can enjoy the picturesque experience of strolling through a field of Cherry Blossoms while dressed up in an authentic Japanese kimono.

Kimono rental & dressing is provided Fumiko Horan. For this experience you can rent a kimono for $50. They will then professionally dress you and style your hair. You can then take pictures or stroll around the festival for about 30 minutes while wearing the kimono.

These sessions are offered at 11am, 12pm, 2pm, and 3pm, with a 4 person limit. They highly recommend making a reservation by phone or in person as spots will fill out quickly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikkei National Museum (@nikkeimuseum)

Take part in a Tea Ceremony

The experience includes a demonstration of the traditional Japanese tea ceremony, and guests will be treated to a delightful serving of tea and okashi, a Japanese sweet. The entire process will take approximately 45 minutes.

The event is scheduled to commence at 11:30 am, followed by four sessions at 12:30 pm, 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm, and 4:00 pm. It costs $18.90 + taxes per person.

While most guests will be seated on chairs, a select few, ranging from 2-5 individuals, will have the chance to sit on tatami. You can secure your spot now by making a reservation online.

Other Performances:

Samurai show

Dance performance by Vancouver Okinawa Taiko

Drum performance by Chibi Taiko

Hawaiian hula dance by Wailele Wai Wai

Demonstration from Nikkei Karate

Demonstration by Ishikawa Judo Club

Demonstration by Iaido

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikkei National Museum (@nikkeimuseum)

In addition, there are plenty of opportunities for shopping, with vendors offering Japanese clothing, handmade crafts, and other goods.

And of course, no festival would be complete without food, and the O-Hanami Festival is no exception. Visitors can sample a variety of Japanese street foods from local vendors, including sushi, takoyaki (octopus balls), Japadogs, and a number of delicious desserts.