North Vancouver’s Free Shipyards Night Market Returns

shipyards night market

After a successful return last year, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is set to open again this Spring.

The market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community. This beautiful waterfront night market also allows for an excellent opportunity to learn about the history and culture of North Vancouver and its shipbuilding industry.

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market 2024

Located at the foot of Lonsdale Avenue in the historic Shipyard district, the market is a celebration of the area’s industrial past and its modern-day community.

The Shipyards Night Market is kicking off their 11th year on Friday May 10. The market will be taking place every Friday from May 10 to September 13, 2024. Starting at 3 pm and ending at 10 pm.

Visitors can expect a variety of stalls, including crafts, delicious food trucks, and refreshing drinks from local vendors.

Local musicians will perform on the main stage each week. So you can expect a lively soundtrack to each evening’s festivities. There will also be various activities and performances for all ages.

Guests can also unwind at their lively a beer garden, and enjoy a cocktail or beer right along the waterfront.

Location

The Shipyards

125 Victory Ship Way
North Vancouver, BC V7L 0B3 + Google Map
Phone
778-588-5412
  • Date

    May 31

  • Time

    3:00 pm - 8:00 pm

  • Tickets

    FREE

More Info