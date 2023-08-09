North Vancouver FREE Outdoor Movies this Summer
Get ready, outdoor movie enthusiasts! As summer approaches, Vancouver is bringing back its beloved film screening series for all to enjoy.
One of the highlights is the family-friendly Sunset Cinema in North Vancouver, which will take place throughout the entire month of August at the Shipyards. The best part? Admission to all outdoor movies is absolutely FREE.
RELATED: 29 Fun + Free Things To Do In Metro Vancouver this June
Free Outdoor Movies at North Vancouver’s Shipyard
Starting from Wednesday, August 2nd, the City of North Vancouver is reviving Sunset Cinema at The Shipyards, making it a weekly event. Prepare to relish in the nostalgia of beloved classics like E.T. and indulge in newer favorites such as Encanto.
Make a note of the schedule: each Wednesday night, from 9 pm to 11 pm, you can immerse yourself in the magical world of cinema, courtesy of Sunset Cinema. This later timeframe has been arranged to align with the longer summer sunsets.
The Shipyards is the ultimate summer destination, not just for movies but also for other exciting activities. The renowned Shipyards Night Market is already in full swing, and come late June, the Polygon Gallery’s Deckchair Cinema will kick off as well.
Here is the complete lineup of movies for this year’s Sunset Cinema series:
- August 2nd: Jumanji (1995)
- August 9th: Mama Mia 2 – Here We Go Again
- August 16th: Encanto
- August 23rd: E.T.
You Might Also Like