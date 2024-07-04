North Vancouver FREE Outdoor Movies this Summer
Get ready, outdoor movie enthusiasts! As summer approaches, Vancouver is bringing back its beloved free outdoor movies for all to enjoy.
This year, the event returns from June through August at the Shipyards. The best part? Admission to all outdoor movies is absolutely FREE.
Free Outdoor Movies at North Vancouver’s Shipyard
Deckchair Cinema on Cates Deck at the Shipyards – Thursdays
In its third year, Deckchair Cinema returns, offering audiences a delightful summer of films, pre-show music and entertainment.
Admission is free, however donations are accepted. The donation also gets you access to the Polygon Gallery’s Summer exhibition Anti-Icon: Apokalypsis (on from July 12 – September 29).
Food and drinks are also available at the event’s concession stand. Visitors can enjoy a refreshing alcoholic beverage from local breweries while watching the movie, as Cates Deck is a designated public space for alcohol consumption.
Here is this year’s lineup:
- June 27 – Ladies and Gentleman, The Fabulous Stains, film starts at 9:30 pm
- July 4 – The Harder They Come, film starts 9:15 pm – Reggae Night
- July 11 – Stop Making Sense, film starts at 9:15 pm – Anti-Icon: Apokalypsis Opening Night
- July 18 – Night Raiders, film starts at 9:00 pm
- July 25 – Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, film starts at 9:00 pm
- August 1 – Death Becomes Her, film starts at 8:45 pm – Celebrating North Shore Pride Week
- August 8 – Close-Up, film starts at 8:45 pm
- August 15 – Supercop, film starts at 8:30 pm
- August 22 – Phantom of the Paradise, film starts at 8:30 pm
- August 29 – The Warriors, film starts at 8:30 pm
Sunset Cinema at The Shipyards
Traditionally, North Vancouver’s shipyard also hosts free outdoor movies from Sunset cinema during the month of August. However, this year’s event has yet to be confirmed.