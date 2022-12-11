Support
Polar Express Train Ride
If you loved watching the Polar Express, here is your chance to experience the real thing. The Railway Museum of BC is bringing back its beloved holiday magic experience with the North Pole Express Train Ride in Squamish. You can board the train and head straight towards Santa’s home town.
On for select weekends, the train’s first ride will be on November 26, 2022 (full schedule below).
RELATED: The Largest Christmas Store In BC Just Opened In Surrey & Here’s a Look Inside
When you board this holiday train you are met with elves, get to sing songs and be entertained through your whole journey. Along with trekking to the North Pole, you will get to munch on freshly baked cookies and candy canes.
As expected, you will also get to meet Old Man Winter, Jack Frost and of course Mrs. Claus.
Once you arrive at the North Pole, there are ample treats to devour. Let your holiday sweet tooth enjoy hot chocolate and cotton candy.
View this post on Instagram
There is a lot to do and fun to be had at the North Pole:
- explore Santa’s home
- decorate a gingerbread cookie
- arts and crafts
- write a letter to Santa at the model railway city
- take a ride on Santa’s very own miniature railway.
This experience is sure to bring a smile to your family’s face and create many special memories.
North Pole Express 2022 Schedule
- November 26
- November 27
- December 3
- December 4
- December 10
- December 11
- December 17
- December 18
For times and tickets, visit the event website.
MORE HOLIDAY EVENTS
- The Best of CandyTown; A Winter Wonderland in Yaletown
- “A Christmas Cocktail Story” Retro Holiday Pop-up
- Peak of Christmas at Grouse Mountain (Light Walk, Skating Pond + Theatre in the Sky)
- Christmas at Canada Place
- Lights of Hope at St Paul’s Hospital
- Bear Creek Lights
Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.