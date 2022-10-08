This October, shop the wacky, weird, and wonderful at the annual Nightmare Before Christmas Market.

The two-day market will take place in Vancouver on Saturday, October 8th and Sunday, October 9th, 2022.

This year’s event will once again take place at Croatian Cultural Centre, which promises to offer something for everyone to enjoy.

There will be 60 vendors showcasing fashion, art, food, and much more!

Not to mention, organizers will have special character appearance and face painting for the little ones to enjoy.

Admission is $3 for adults if you purchase tickets online or $4 at the door. Kids 13-years-old and under get FREE entry!