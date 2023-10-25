The arrival of fall marks the introduction of two exciting new exhibits at the Museum of Surrey: Everything is Still Awesome and #HOPEANDHEALINGCANADA.

Both exhibits will open in October, and invite visitors to build and connect, whether it be with the ageless love of classic toys, or the journey towards hope and reconciliation.

Enjoy both exhibits for free, and discover a day full of culture and creativity!

Everything is Still Awesome

Beginning October 17, 2023, and running until March 31, 2024, the feature gallery will host the Everything is Still Awesome exhibit.

Presented by the Vancouver Community for Adult Fans of LEGO® (VLC), the exhibit showcases LEGO® creations of the past and present. Experience the proud nostalgia around the classic brick toy while viewing the museum’s rich 20-year history of VLC exhibits.

Guests will be able to see how LEGO® kits have evolved over the last 40 years, and the ties between different generations of LEGO® fans. Rounding out the display will be a timeline with stunning LEGO® builds, including a LEGO® Adventure Zone.

#HOPEANDHEALINGCANADA

#HOPEANDHEALINGCANADA is presented by Métis installation artist Tracey-Mae Chambers and will run from October 17 to December 23, 2023 in the museum’s Indigenous Hall.

The art of the exhibit will bring up thoughts and conversations around decolonization, hope, healing, and the journey towards reconciliation.

Museum of Surrey

The museum is owned and operated by the City of Surrey. Their mission is to inspire the imaginations of young people and connect Surrey’s diverse citizens and communities.

The museum aims to enrich community life by commemorating Surrey’s past, present, and future through creative, dynamic, and enjoyable learning experiences, storytelling, and shared experiences.

Apart from these exhibits, the Museum of Surrey also offers a range of Fall programs and events, including BOO-seum, Sensory Trick or Treat, and Cloverdale Christmas Tree Festival Kickoff, among others.

Experience it for free this Fall!

