Just in time for Spring, the Museum of Surrey has launched two new exciting exhibits: Giants, Dragons & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures as well as Weaving Cultural Identities.

The new exhibits will run from May through October and provide an immersive and captivating way to explore the world of textile arts and the connection of mythical creatures to communities around the globe.

The best part? The museum is completely free to enter, making this the perfect budget friendly activity.

Giants, Dragons & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures

The Giants, Dragons & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures exhibit, will be held in the feature gallery from May 6 to September 16, 2023.

The exhibit is filled with unique cultural artifacts that highlight the surprising similarities and differences in the ways people around the world envision and depict mythic creatures, as well as our stories of identity and belonging.

The Weaving Cultural Identities Exhibit

The Weaving Cultural Identities exhibit is presented by Vancouver Biennale and will run from May 2 to October 1, 2023.

This contemporary textile art exhibit showcases the works of weavers and graphic artists from Coast Salish Indigenous communities such as Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh nations, as well as from Vancouver’s immigrant Muslim communities.

Visitors are invited to explore multicultural identities and intercultural relations in a collaborative exploration of histories, displacement, diaspora, land, identity, and the uneasy issues of belonging.

Museum of Surrey

The museum is owned and operated by the City of Surrey. Their mission is to inspire the imaginations of young people and connect Surrey’s diverse citizens and communities.

The museum aims to enrich community life by commemorating Surrey’s past, present, and future through creative, dynamic, and enjoyable learning experiences, storytelling, in addition to shared experiences.

Apart from these exhibits, the Museum of Surrey will also offer a range of programming and spring events, such as Cedar Sage & Sweetgrass and Music at the Museum of Surrey, among others.

Experience it for free this Spring and Summer.