The Motorcycle Film Festival (TMFF) showcasing the best and newest motorcycle films from around the world, is coming to the Rio Theatre for one night only, on Friday, April 28.
Don’t miss some of our favourite and award-winning films, including a peek at Japan’s underground Bōsōzuku culture with members of the Specter Gang, an incredible ride to Everest’s base camp, and a land-speed record attempt that builds to a fantastically tense and emotional ending.
Presented by Trev Deeley Motorcycles
FILMS
- Motorcycle Boy
- Little Giant: The PW50 Story
- Blenio, Utah
- Road to Everest (Chomoloungma Lam Thu)
- Reappear
Friday, April 28
Doors 6:15 pm | Event 7:00 pm *Start time subject to change. Please arrive on time.
This event screens with a brief intermission
General Admission Tickets $25 HERE | $28 at the door
“Truly the best feeling to watch moto movies with moto peeps!” – Orla K.
“Super pumped on the films we’ve been watching.” – Andrew M.
“The selection was amazing and so inspiring” – Eric P.
View film details and trailers at motorcyclefilmfest.com/vancouver