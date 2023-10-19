Future Proof Your Sales Success – Networking & Insights, for the Sales Community
Join us at Mahony & Sons in Vancouver, BC, Canada. This event is all about future-proofing your sales success.
Get ready to gain valuable insights, learn new strategies, and connect with industry experts.
Use coupon code WOWVIP for 50% off your ticket + your first drink is on us [register]
Whether you’re new to sales, a seasoned sales professional, sales leader or founder who sells this event is perfect for you. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to network with like-minded individuals and take your sales game to the next level. Mark your calendar and get ready for an unforgettable experience!
At this event you will have the opportunity to connect, network and learn something new from our guest speakers and panelists. It will start with networking and complimentary beverage, followed by a 20-minute keynote + Q&A and then more networking and connecting.
For our first event Sales Performance Forum co-founder and sales author and Keynote Speaker Shane Gibson will be speaking on “Future Proofing Your Sales Success,” this talk is designed for both sales organizations and individual salespeople. In this session you will learn:
- The new tech-driven sales competency map for success
- Top sales career and industry trends in Canada
- Evolving sales technology and trends to watch for in 2024 and beyond
Following Shane’s talk we will be hosting a panel or fireside chat with local sales and tech leaders (speakers to be announced in the coming weeks)
Event Date: Monday, October 23 from 5-7:30pm
Agenda:
- 5:00PM Registration and Networking
- 5:30PM Future Proofing Your Sales + Fireside Chat/Panel
- 6:15PM Company Showcase Networking, and drinks
- 7:30 PM Event officially ends but please stay and network longer!
Tickets are $25 and include a complimentary beer, house wine or well drink.
