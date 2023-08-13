604 Now
,

Langley Ribfest

Ribfest Langley is returning this summer with some finger lickin’ goodness.

2018 marked the first ever Langley RibFest. Since then, the event has grown in popularity with award-winning ribbers with mouth-watering food.

Langley Ribfest will once again take place at McLeod Athletic Park (on the (North-West corner of 56th Ave and 216th Street) from August 18-20.

Event hours as follows:

  • Friday, August 18 – 11am – 9pm
  • Saturday, August 19 – 11am – 9pm
  • Sunday, August 20 – 11am – 8pm

 

The lineup of ribbers and other food vendors include:

  • Boss Hogs
  • GuerillaQ
  • Prairie Smoke
  • Smoke Dem Bones
  • Gator BBQ
  • Rusty’s BBQ
  • Rotary Cookhouse
  • Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies
  • Holy Taco
  • Reel Mac and Cheese
  • Rocky Point Ice Cream
  • Tubster’s Mini Donuts
  • The Candy Curio

Drink vendors will also be on site serving a variety of beverages. There will also be a site while alcohol permit, so you can enjoy your drink anywhere.

Drink vendors:

  • Southern Accents
  • Lemon Heaven
  • MÜKASI COFFEE
  • Sharbat Vancouver

Alcoholic drinks offered:

  • Trading Post – Helles Lager
  • Camp Beer – Upstream Pale Ale
  • Farm Country Brewing – IPA
  • 5 Roads Brewing – Mango + Passionfruit Wheat Ale
  • Fraser Valley Cider Company – House Cider
  • Border Town – Carbernet Merlot Blend
  • Lang Vineyards – Reisling Gewurztraminer
  • White Claw Hard Seltzer- Black Cherry and Lime
  • 2Hoots – Hard Iced Tea

There will also be many other exciting activities taking place throughout the weekend to create the perfect summer festival atmosphere. Expect live music entertainment, a KidZone, and other fun activities throughout the 3 day event.

Admission to the event is free, but donations are also accepted.

Location

McLeod Athletic Park

5687 Johnston Townline Rd
Langley, BC V2Y 2N5 Canada + Google Map

  • Start Date

    August 18 @ 11:00 am

  • End Date

    August 20 @ 8:00 pm

  • Tickets

    Free admission

More Info