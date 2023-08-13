Langley Ribfest
Ribfest Langley is returning this summer with some finger lickin’ goodness.
2018 marked the first ever Langley RibFest. Since then, the event has grown in popularity with award-winning ribbers with mouth-watering food.
Langley Ribfest will once again take place at McLeod Athletic Park (on the (North-West corner of 56th Ave and 216th Street) from August 18-20.
Event hours as follows:
- Friday, August 18 – 11am – 9pm
- Saturday, August 19 – 11am – 9pm
- Sunday, August 20 – 11am – 8pm
The lineup of ribbers and other food vendors include:
- Boss Hogs
- GuerillaQ
- Prairie Smoke
- Smoke Dem Bones
- Gator BBQ
- Rusty’s BBQ
- Rotary Cookhouse
- Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies
- Holy Taco
- Reel Mac and Cheese
- Rocky Point Ice Cream
- Tubster’s Mini Donuts
- The Candy Curio
Drink vendors will also be on site serving a variety of beverages. There will also be a site while alcohol permit, so you can enjoy your drink anywhere.
Drink vendors:
- Southern Accents
- Lemon Heaven
- MÜKASI COFFEE
- Sharbat Vancouver
Alcoholic drinks offered:
- Trading Post – Helles Lager
- Camp Beer – Upstream Pale Ale
- Farm Country Brewing – IPA
- 5 Roads Brewing – Mango + Passionfruit Wheat Ale
- Fraser Valley Cider Company – House Cider
- Border Town – Carbernet Merlot Blend
- Lang Vineyards – Reisling Gewurztraminer
- White Claw Hard Seltzer- Black Cherry and Lime
- 2Hoots – Hard Iced Tea
There will also be many other exciting activities taking place throughout the weekend to create the perfect summer festival atmosphere. Expect live music entertainment, a KidZone, and other fun activities throughout the 3 day event.
Admission to the event is free, but donations are also accepted.
