Langley Curling Centre Open House and Community Day
To celebrate 50 years of curling in Langley, the Langley Curling Centre is hosting an open house community day Saturday, September 23rd.
From 10am – 2pm, visitors can enjoy off-ice activities for kids, a historical display, a concession, and those 16 and older can try on-ice curling!
Then in the evening, there is a dinner/dance featuring catering by The Lodge Steakhouse and musical performances by none other than March Hare! Dinner Dance requires tickets to be purchased in advance and only cost $40 per person.
Links to everything can be found at langleycurls.com