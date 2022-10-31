Coquitlam’s largest holiday light display is back. Stunning the area of Town Centre Park, Lights at Lafarge will wow spectators once again this year as they walk through the beautiful Christmas displays and enjoy some festive fun.

The winter lights display will begin on Nov. 26.

RELATED: Reflections At Hotel Georgia Is Bringing Back Its Magical Winter Terrace

Lights at Lafarge is the largest free outdoor display in Coquitlam. For nine full weeks, this huge and beautiful display will light up the 1.2km stroll around the lake.

There will also be a kickoff event from 5 to 8 p.m. at Town Centre Park on Nov. 26 to celebrate its return.

There will be food vendors, live entertainment and several other activities as well that day.

So bundle up, bring a cup of cocoa, and light up with glee.

Lights at Lafarge 2022

When: Kicks off on Nov. 26. through the end of January

Where: Lafarge Lake, Coquitlam

Admission: Free