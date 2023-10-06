KADO – The Way of Wagashi – with Eijun Mitsubori
Step into the enchanting realm of Japanese sweets alongside Eijun Mitsubori, a pioneering artist renowned for his distinctive silver hair and all-black kimono attire.
Prepare to be entranced as Mitsubori unveils a mesmerizing theatrical presentation that breathes new life into traditional “wagashi” confections.
Eijun Mitsubori, previously known as Junichi, is an avant-garde artist celebrated worldwide for transforming the art of crafting wagashi into a captivating theatrical experience.
His extraordinary “Way of Wagashi” performance has graced stages in Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Toronto, Sydney, Shanghai, and is now returning to Burnaby for the second time.
Performance followed by Q&A
The event will be taking place on Saturday, November 4th from 7-10:30 pm. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online here.