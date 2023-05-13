The Vancouver Convention Centre is set to host an exciting event that is sure to thrill dinosaur fans of all ages this Spring – the Jurassic Quest event.

This event promises to bring to life the amazing world of these prehistoric creatures with interactive displays, games, and activities that will make visitors feel as if they’ve traveled back in time.

Jurassic Quest Vancouver 2023

Jurassic Quest is a traveling exhibition that has made its way across North America, attracting large crowds wherever it goes.

From Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14, the Vancouver Convention Centre will be transformed into a prehistoric wonderland, complete with life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, fossil digs, and even a dinosaur-themed maze.

This 3 day event will be open from 9 am – 8 pm on Friday and Saturday and from 9 am – 4 pm on Sunday. Tickets prices start at $27.50 per person.

What to Expect

The event is designed to educate and entertain visitors of all ages about the dinosaurs that once roamed the earth.

One of the main attractions of the Jurassic Quest event is the animatronic dinosaurs. These realistic and life-sized creatures move and roar just like the real thing, providing an immersive experience for visitors.

Guests can expect to see everything from the towering Tyrannosaurus Rex to the long-necked Brachiosaurus.

In addition to the animatronic dinosaurs, visitors can also participate in a variety of interactive exhibits and games.

For example, guests can try their hand at a fossil dig, where they can search for dinosaur bones and learn about the different types of fossils. There will also be a dinosaur-themed maze where visitors can navigate their way through a labyrinth of prehistoric obstacles.

For those looking for a more educational experience, there will be a number of informative exhibits that showcase the latest scientific research about dinosaurs.

The Jurassic Quest event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend. It’s a perfect way to spend a day with family and friends while learning about the fascinating world of dinosaurs.

