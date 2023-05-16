Journaling in the Park (Theme: Healthy Relationship Boundaries)

Welcome to our guided journaling event in the beautiful parks of Vancouver! We’re excited to invite you to spend a lovely morning with us, focusing on developing healthier relationships.
This event is all about using the power of journaling to enhance your emotional intelligence, boost your communication skills, and strengthen your connections with others. We’ll be guiding you through various journaling exercises and prompts in a safe and supportive environment, helping you to explore your thoughts and feelings in a fun and engaging way. We will get the opportunity to explore how to express your needs and boundaries, as well as unpack what a healthy relationship means to you.
No prior journaling experience is needed, so don’t worry if you’re a complete newbie! You just need to bring your notebook, a pen and anything else that will make writing more comfortable. We will be on a grassy area (blankets or anything to something to sit on will be helpful).
All our welcome! Reach out if we can make the event more comfortable for you.
The event will be taking place May 27th from 10-11am. You can register online here for the free event.