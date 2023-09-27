Jerry Seinfeld at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Just For Laughs and JS Touring are thrilled to present the return of the legendary comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, to Vancouver.
With three uproarious shows lined up, this promises to be a comedy event of epic proportions.
The legendary comedian is well-known for making the famous TV show “Seinfeld” with Larry David that quickly became incredibly popular in the 90s.
Today, Jerry Seinfeld continues to captivate audiences with Emmy-nominated Netflix specials. His shows includes: “Jerry Before Seinfeld,” “23 Hours to Kill,” and “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”
The comedian will be performing in Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre this upcoming January. On Friday, January 5, 2024, at 7:00 pm and Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 7:00 pm & 9:30 pm.
Prepare for an evening of non-stop laughter and sharp wit as Jerry Seinfeld takes the stage in Vancouver.
Ticket Information:
Tickets for these side-splitting performances will be up for grabs for the general public on Monday, October 2, 2023, at 10 am, exclusively on Ticketmaster.
Be sure to secure your tickets early, as they’re expected to disappear quickly for what promises to be an unforgettable night of comedy.