Home For Christmas with Brian Doerksen & Friends
Join Brian, his family and friends as they host a hometown evening of beautiful and inspiring Christmas classics and carols, along with new songs of the season from Brian’s JUNO nominated album ‘The Heart Of Christmas.’
Joining Brian and his band is a growing list of special musical guests including Carolyn Arends, Marika Siewert, Brian & Loralee Thiessen and more to come.
Brian is a songwriter, recording artist, author, conference speaker and pastor, but most of all he loves spending time with his high-school sweetheart Joyce of 39 years.
Brian & Joyce have 4 daughters and 2 sons with Fragile X Syndrome. His songs are known and sung internationally in faith communities of all kinds including ‘Come Now is the Time to Worship’, ‘Refiner’s Fire’, ‘Hope Of The Nations’ and ‘The River.’
The event will take place on Saturday December 2nd from 7pm to 9:15pm. General admission tickets start at $6.99, and group rates as well as a VIP experience is also available online for purchase.