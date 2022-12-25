Holiday Splash at Vancouver Aquarium

Oceans of holiday magic have arrived at Vancouver Aquarium!

Dive into Holiday Splash to discover Scuba Claus sharing the spirit of the season with some of our 65,000 incredible animals! Explore an underwater winter wonderland of twinkling lights and trimmed trees, where holiday favorites like THE POLAR EXPRESS™ 4D Experience® and our enchanting Jelly Snow Globe return to delight your whole family.

Immerse yourself in the magic of the season with scrumptious treats and new festive animal programming.

Connect with the incredible as you discover oceans of holiday magic. Book your visit today!

Location

Vancouver Aquarium

845 Avison Way
Vancouver, BC V6G 3E2 Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    December 25

  • Time

    10:00 am - 5:00 pm

  • Tickets:

    Varies

