Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience
Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.
The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.
The perfect night out for friends, family, or a date.
Events take place every week from May 5th through December 17, 2023: Thursday – 7:00 PM / Friday 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM / Saturday 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM / Sunday – 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM.
Tickets start at $50. Learn more here.