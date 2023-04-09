Healing After Heartbreak Workshop: 4 Steps to Reclaim Yourself & Move On
Join us for an uplifting experience of reiki healing and guided information to help you step into your power after heartbreak.
Do you feel empty, unfulfilled, numb, and hopeless since your last breakup or heartbreak? Is your mind ruminating these questions:
- How can I move on without closure?
- What if I never get over this heartbreak?
- Why does it still hurt so much?
- What if I never meet anyone I love as much as my ex?
- Is there any chance of getting my ex back?
What if I told you, you can heal from the pain you’ve been carrying, find inner peace, and feel love and closure within yourself?
Discover exactly how to move on from an ex partner or someone you dated and experience new breakthroughs so you can finally release the pain you’ve been carrying, move forward in your life, and experience love again.
This workshop and reiki experience is for you if:
- You’ve been holding onto the idea of getting back together, but there’s a part of you that knows it’s time to let go
- You can’t seem to move on from your ex even though a lot of time has passed
- You are ready to get off the rollercoaster of feeling stuck and trapped in a cycle of missing your ex
- You were seeing someone you really liked and it didn’t work out or you faced rejection
- You are ready to authentically reclaim your self-worth, self-esteem, and move forward with clarity, purpose, and an open heart
- You want to stop wasting your time and start attracting a loving, healthy, conscious partnership
Be prepared for deep learning and a restorative reiki session to cleanse and balance your energy. Bring a notebook/paper and pen.