The Hard Rubber Orchestra with guest artist John Hollenbeck.

Special guests: Raagaverse and Gabriella Yorke

Featuring John Hollenbeck, André Lachance, Jillian Lebeck, Ron Samworth, Cameron Wilson, Bill Runge, Tom Keenlyside, Jon Bentley, François Houle, Chad Makela, Derry Byrne, Brad Turner, Jocelyn Waugh, Ellen Marple, Jeremy Berkman, Brian Harding, Andrew Broughton, Eliot Doyle, Shruti Ramani, Noah Franche-Nolan, Jodi Proznick and Nick Bracewell

Saturday, May 27, 2023

7:30 pm, doors at 7 pm

SFUW Goldcorp Centre for the Arts, 149 West Hastings

Tickets at the door or at SFUW Box Office: bit.ly/Hollenbeck-SFUW

About Hard Rubber Orchestra with Hollenbeck

This concert takes place on the traditional and unceded territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish) and səl̓ilw̓ətaʔɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) First Nations.

Join us for an unforgettable evening of innovative music as the Hard Rubber New Music Society and SFUW present the Hard Rubber Orchestra with guest artist John Hollenbeck, special guests Raagaverse and rising star Gabriella Yorke.

We are very excited to give the world premiere of a new work by one of the leading composers in jazz today. John Hollenbeck has released twenty-one albums, and leads several ensembles such as the Claudia Quintet, George, and the John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble.

Hollenbeck’s awards and honors include six GRAMMY nominations; the 2012 Doris Duke Performing Artist Award, the 2010 ASCAP Jazz Vanguard Award and a 2007 Guggenheim Fellowship; winning the Jazz Composers Alliance Composition Contest in 1995 and 2002; Meet the Composer’s Grants in 1995 and 2001; and a Rising Star Arranger win in the 2012 and 2013 DownBeat Critics’ Polls as well as in 2011 for the JHLE as Rising Star Big Band. He is a Professor of Jazz Performance at McGill University’s Schulich School of Music, where he teaches Improvisation and Composition.

Opening the night will be Raagaverse, a dynamic Indo-Jazz fusion quartet led by vocalist Shruti Ramani, featuring bassist Jodi Proznick, pianist Noah Franche-Nolan, and drummer Nicholas Bracewell. Their sound pays homage to classical Hindustani music and Jazz, resulting in a cohesive and explosive performance that is sure to captivate audiences.

Gabriella Yorke, one of the most promising new composers on the scene, will also be featured. Her work can be heard in video games, film, and with renowned artists and ensembles such as the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Mark Takeshi McGregor, Hard Rubber Orchestra, and Lions Gate Symphony.

The Hard Rubber Orchestra, led by Artistic Director and Founder John Korsrud, has been producing new and innovative music since 1992. Their fifth recording, the Juno-nominated Iguana, was released in 2022, and the orchestra has performed at numerous festivals and events across Canada and in Europe.

Doors open at 7 pm, and tickets are available at the door or at the SFUW Box Office. Don’t miss this chance to experience some of the most exciting and innovative music being created today!