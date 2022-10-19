Fun and fa-boo-louse Halloween-inspired events and activities are on now through Monday, October 31 in Richmond, complete with a spectacular Halloween Fireworks Festival in Minoru Park on Halloween night.

RELATED: Best Pumpkin Patches, Haunted Houses & Halloween Events in Vancouver

Leading up to October 31, locals are invited to spend time with ghouls, goblins, friends and family at events across the city including:

Visiting the Halloween Hoot at the Richmond Nature Park to view the Halloween decorations over the Pond Trail, explore the pumpkin sale and get a spooky sketch created by local artist, Bea

Getting active at a Halloween-themed skate in costume at Minoru Arenas

Listening to spooktacular stories, songs and rhymes at the Richmond Public Library

Watching science demonstrations by Science World On the Road and making some spooky Halloween-themed crafts at Hamilton Community Centre

Decorating pumpkins with your spookiest designs at Steveston and South Arm community centres

Halloween Fireworks in Richmond

On Halloween night, bring friends and family to the Halloween Fireworks Festival at Minoru Park from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Watch stage performers including a magician, jugglers and acrobats, take in the roaming performers including face painters and stilt walkers, wander through the inflatable corn maze, and participate in games and activities led by City Centre Community Association’s youth leadership group.

Food trucks will also be on-site selling hot dogs, mini donuts and beverages including bubble tea. The 15-minute fireworks finale starts at 8:30 p.m.

Other Halloween night activities include:

Halloween Hangouts for youth at South Arm and Cambie community centres

Magical Potions and Slime Making workshops at West Richmond Community Centre

Spooky Skele-bration with family-friendly Halloween-themed crafts, games and roving entertainment at South Arm Community Centre

Monster Mash Dance Party at Cambie Community Centre

Trick-or-treating at many Richmond community centres